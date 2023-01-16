US CDC appoints Indian-origin Nirav Shah as second-in-command2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:08 AM IST
Nirav Shah, who is in his mid-forties, is currently the Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nirav D Shah, an Indian-origin epidemiologist, has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making him the second-in-command at the national public health agency.