Home >News >world >US CDC reports 67,574 new coronavirus cases, total now 3,698,161

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161.

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
CDC Director Robert R. Redfield speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, (AFP)

US CDC alerts doctors to Covid-19 linked condition in children

1 min read . 15 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout