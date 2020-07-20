Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >US CDC reports 67,574 new coronavirus cases, total now 3,698,161
Coronavirus can remain in the air for about three hours.

US CDC reports 67,574 new coronavirus cases, total now 3,698,161

1 min read . 05:14 AM IST Staff Writer

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161.

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated