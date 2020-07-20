US CDC reports 67,574 new coronavirus cases, total now 3,698,161

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 67,574 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,698,161.

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659.

It said the number of deaths had risen by 877 to 139,659. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, compared to a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics US CDC