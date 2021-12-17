1 min read.Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 10:18 PM ISTAgencies
If exposed children meet a certain criteria and continue to test negative , they can stay at school instead of quarantining at home, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said said.
Listen to this article
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new strategy called 'test-to-stay' that allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they have been exposed to Covid-19, the institute's director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.