Business News/ News / World/  US charges Indian national with conspiracy to assassinate Sikh advocate: Report

US charges Indian national with conspiracy to assassinate Sikh advocate: Report

Livemint

  • The United States has charged an Indian national with conspiring to assassinate a U.S. citizen who advocated for a sovereign state for Sikhs

Pannun was declared an “individual terrorist” under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on July 1, 2020

The United States has charged an Indian national with conspiring to assassinate a U.S. citizen who advocated for a sovereign state for Sikhs, the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said on Wednesday.

Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities in June and is awaiting extradition. He could not be reached for comment.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

