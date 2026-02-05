US charges suspect with terrorism in killing of two Israeli diplomats

*

Charges carry maximum penalty of death or life in prison

FBI says suspect published a manifesto attempting to 'morally justify' actions

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, - A man accused of killing two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., last year was indicted on four additional counts of terrorism, in a new indictment that was unsealed on Wednesday.

The new indictment includes nine charges, including hate crimes, filed earlier. Several of the charges carry a maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

"These additional terrorism-related charges carry a mandatory life sentence under D.C. Code, while also reflecting the reality that this act was in fact an act of terror," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said in a statement.

Prosecutors accuse Elias Rodriguez, 31, of opening fire on people leaving an event for young professionals and diplomats hosted by the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that fights antisemitism and supports Israel.

He fired approximately 20 shots from a semi-automatic handgun, and called out "Free Palestine," according to prosecutors.

Lawyers for Rodriguez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, who both worked for Israel's Embassy in Washington, were killed.

Darren B. Cox, the FBI assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office, said Rodriguez wrote and published a manifesto as an attempt to "morally justify his actions" and inspire others to commit political violence.

The shooting, which was condemned by leaders worldwide, came amid polarization, including student protests, in the United States over the war in Gaza.

The war was Israel's response to Hamas' October 2023 attack that left at least 1,665 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. More than 67,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2025, according to Gaza health authorities.