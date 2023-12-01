‘Big target in Canada’, ‘more jobs’: US chargesheet reveals links between murder bid on Khalistani Pannun, Nijjar
The charges against an Indian man Nikhil Gupta allegedly hired by Indian government to murder a Khalistani separatist in the US have raised questions about the earlier murder of another separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Recent charges against Indian man allegedly hired by Indian government to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, has brought forth the debacle with Canada, wherein Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had informed the Canadian Parliament that they have ‘credible evidence’ to allege that Indian government and intelligentsia was involved in the June murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.