US, China and EU to shape post-covid world economy: Moody’s

Moody’s did not name India in the report, but the Narendra Modi administration is on a drive to improve self-reliance to both steer the economy out of the current crisis as well as to avoid future supply disruptions. India is offering production incentives to global firms setting up factories in India and has in recent months stepped up tariffs on imported items like television parts. Electronics and mobile phones are sectors the Modi administration is keen to step up local production capacity for which tariff measures are also employed.