US, China discuss visits to nuclear sites as fears grow that a new arms race could be taking shape

The United States and China are discussing the possibility of allowing officials to visit each other’s nuclear facilities, a tentative move that could provide a rare measure of transparency between two countries increasingly concerned about the risks of a new nuclear arms race.

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US, China discuss reciprocal nuclear site visits The discussions remain informal and preliminary, according to people familiar with the matter cited by CNN. Washington intends to keep pressing the idea during meetings with Chinese officials over the coming months.

The proposal is notable because it did not originate solely in Washington. A Chinese side initially raised the possibility during meetings with US officials earlier this year, according to CNN. Discussions have included potential visits to US Department of Energy national laboratories and their Chinese counterparts. The US has also indicated an openness to discussing access to nuclear testing sites.

For officials trying to establish even limited trust between the two nuclear powers, the distinction matters. A site visit would not amount to an arms-control treaty or require either country to disclose the full scale or disposition of its nuclear arsenal. But it could give each side a closer look at facilities that are otherwise heavily protected from outside scrutiny.

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The talks have largely taken place on the sidelines of meetings involving the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) — the US, China, Russia, Britain and France — according to CNN.

Why and how does the timing matter? The discussions come at an uncomfortable moment for global nuclear security. The last remaining US-Russia strategic arms-control agreement, New START, expired in February 2026, removing a major framework that had constrained and monitored the two countries’ strategic arsenals.

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China, meanwhile, is expanding its nuclear capability. The Arms Control Association estimates that Beijing had around 620 nuclear warheads as of July 2026, while continuing to develop new missile systems and nuclear infrastructure.

The United States has a substantially larger arsenal, but American officials have increasingly focused on the pace and opacity of China's expansion. CNN reported that the US has about 5,000 total nuclear warheads, compared with roughly 600 in China's arsenal.

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Beijing has resisted entering arms-control negotiations on the same terms as Washington and Moscow, arguing that its stockpile remains far smaller than those of the two established nuclear powers.

US President Donald Trump nevertheless renewed the push for trilateral arms-control negotiations involving China and Russia during his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House said the leaders discussed strategic stability and that Trump advocated three-way arms-control talks.

The nuclear site visits were reportedly not discussed directly by Trump and Xi at that meeting. Their significance may instead lie in what happens before the leaders meet again.

Both Reuters and CNN reported that neither the White House nor the Chinese embassy in Washington had immediately commented on the reported discussions.

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For now, there is no agreement. The significance of the proposal is that Washington and Beijing are at least exploring a practical way to look inside each other’s nuclear establishments — a small step, but one that could become a foundation for more difficult negotiations later.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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