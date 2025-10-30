In pics | Trump and Xi meet for first time in 6 years, US president rates it ‘12 on 10’

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded after a 100-minute discussion, reportedly lasting longer than scheduled. The two leaders, who met in Busan, South Korea, agreed on a one-year deal concerning the supply of crucial rare earths.

The meeting marked the first in-person encounter between the two in six years, amid ongoing trade tensions. According to a report by news agency AP, both sides are seeking to limit further economic damage from their tariff dispute — China has restricted rare earth exports, while Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Following the meeting, Trump announced that he had reduced the tariff on fentanyl from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. He also confirmed that China would continue to export rare earths, saying, “There will be no roadblocks.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea.

Trump rates Xi meet ‘12 On 10’ Trump rated the meeting “12” on a scale of 0 to 10 and revealed plans to visit China in April.

Speaking about his talks with President Xi, Trump said: “We are going to issue a statement with some of the details but overall I guess on the scale of 0 - 10, with 10 being the best, the meeting was a 12.”

He added: “I'll be going to China in April and he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington, DC.”

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, leave a facility after their meeting.

The US President also said that “a lot of things we brought to finalisation” and praised Xi as a “tremendous leader of a very powerful country.”

The meeting with Xi set the tone for Trump’s week-long diplomatic tour. Before departing South Korea, he thanked South Korean officials for their warm hospitality and bid them farewell.

His departure followed several days of back-to-back engagements that underscored Washington’s efforts to strengthen alliances and advance US economic interests across the Indo-Pacific.

People hold Chinese and South Korean flags, as a motorcade believed to be carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping departs.

In a social media post shortly before take-off, the White House stated: “POTUS boards Air Force One and prepares for the long journey home after a remarkable trip to Asia. This week, the President secured billions in new investment, ended a war, inked multiple trade and minerals deals, met with President Xi, and more. He never stops working for the United States.”

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.

Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi in Busan was widely regarded as the highlight of his visit. It offered a crucial opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to ease months of tension over tariffs, technology restrictions, and rare-earth exports.