Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting of Biden admin

US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting of Biden admin

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's Foreign Minister
2 min read . 05:18 AM IST Matthew Lee,Mark Thiessen, AP

The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China's western Xinjiang region, as well as about Taiwan

Top US and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of the world on Thursday as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.

Top US and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of the world on Thursday as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.

In unusually pointed remarks for a staid diplomatic meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other's countries' policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

TV ad volumes surge in Jan-Feb 2021

2 min read . 05:18 AM IST

Bid to increase contactless payment limit faces hurdle

2 min read . 05:18 AM IST

Remote schooling strains parents and their children, CDC survey suggests

3 min read . 01:16 AM IST

At least 6,500 employees died on duty at factories, mines

2 min read . 12:55 AM IST

In unusually pointed remarks for a staid diplomatic meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other's countries' policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

TV ad volumes surge in Jan-Feb 2021

2 min read . 05:18 AM IST

Bid to increase contactless payment limit faces hurdle

2 min read . 05:18 AM IST

Remote schooling strains parents and their children, CDC survey suggests

3 min read . 01:16 AM IST

At least 6,500 employees died on duty at factories, mines

2 min read . 12:55 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

The contentious tone of their public comments suggested the private discussions would be even more rocky.

The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China's western Xinjiang region, as well as about Taiwan, China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

Blinken said the Biden administration is united with its allies in pushing back against China's increasing authoritarianism and assertiveness at home and abroad. Yang then unloaded a list of Chinese complaints about the US and accused Washington of hypocrisy for criticising Beijing on human rights and other issues.

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," Blinken said of China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and of cyber attacks on the United States and economic coercion against US allies. “That's why they're not merely internal matters, and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today."

Yang responded by demanding the US stop pushing its own version of democracy at a time when the United States itself has been roiled by domestic discontent. He also accused the US of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was “condescension" from Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and other US officials.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"There is no way to strangle China," he said.

US-China ties have been torn for years, and the Biden administration has yet to signal whether it's ready or willing to back down on the hardline stances taken under Donald Trump.

Just a day before the meeting, Blinken had announced new sanctions over Beijing's crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. In response, China stepped up its rhetoric opposing US interference in domestic affairs.

Trump had taken pride in forging what he saw as a strong relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. But the relationship disintegrated after the coronavirus pandemic spread from the Wuhan province across the globe and unleashed a public health and economic disaster.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.