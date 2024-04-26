‘Partners, not rivals…’: Xi Jinping has a message for Antony Blinken as TikTok ban looms over China
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasizes the need for US and China to be partners, not rivals, addressing concerns of economic pressure and urging a positive view of China's development.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told top US diplomat Antony Blinken that the world's biggest economies should be "partners, not rivals" as the two sides pressed for headway on a range of concerns.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message