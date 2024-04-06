US, China to discuss manufacturing ‘overcapacity' issue, economic growth
US Treasury Secretary Yellen started her five-day visit to one of China's major industrial and export hubs on Friday--second in the past nine months--amid the rocky ties between Washington and Beijing over TikTok, Taiwan, and access to advanced technology
The US and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth", Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after she met with her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.
