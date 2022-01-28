US cites Houthi threat, rising Covid cases as warning against travel to UAE

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The United States warned against travel to the Gulf country amid rising Covid-19 cases and said travelers should reconsider their plans due to the threat of missile and drone attacks
Travel to the United Arab Emirates: The US State Department updated its travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, warning Americans against visiting the Gulf state United Arab Emirates amid fears of looming threat of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Further the United States warned against travel to the United Arab Emirates because of Covid-19 cases and said travelers should also reconsider their plans due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.
The United Arab Emirates travel advisory informed, "do not travel to the United Arab Emirates due to Covid-19. Reconsider travel due to the threat of missile or drone attacks."
“The possibility of attacks affecting U.S. citizens and interests in the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula remains an ongoing, serious concern," the State Department travel advisory said. “Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighboring countries, including the UAE, using missiles and drones. Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure," the travel advisory stated.
Additionally, due to risks to civil aviation operating within the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman region, including the United Arab Emirates, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an advisory, it further notified
Iranian-backed fighters based in Yemen launched two attacks on the Gulf state this month, one of them killing three people on the outskirts of the capital Abu Dhabi. The UAE is the Middle East’s business and tourism hub and hosts U.S troops who repelled a missile attack on Monday.
The U.S. had already raised its travel warning to the highest level as infections surged in the Gulf country. Covid cases remained “very high" in the UAE, the latest travel advisory said. The UAE registered just over 2,600 cases on Thursday.
The earlier travel warning which started on December 6, 2021 said that, “air travelers aged two and older, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, are required to show documentation of a negative viral test result taken within one day of the flight’s departure to the United States before boarding. You must show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight."
