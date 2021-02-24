US citizenship test to be changed to 2008 version, says USCIS

In order to make the naturalisation process more accessible, the United States has decided to revert back to the 2008 version of the citizenship test.

Announcing the reversal from the stringent Donald Trump-era changes to the test, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has said that the agency aspires to make the process as accessible as possible, on the direction of President Joe Biden.

A revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, was implemented by the USCIS on 1 December last year. It increased the number of questions from 100 to 128 and the correct answers in the multiple-choice questions had political and ideological overtones.

The USCIS has said that the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".

“This action is consistent with the framework of the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems, which directs a comprehensive review of the naturalization process to eliminate barriers and make the process more accessible to all eligible individuals," it said.

The federal agency asserted that the 2008 civics test was "thoroughly developed over a multi-year period with the input of more than 150 organisations, which included English as second language experts, educators, and historians, and was piloted before its implementation".

The decision to naturalise demonstrates an investment in and commitment to the US, USCIS said, adding that it is committed to administering a test that is an instrument of civic learning and fosters civic integration as part of the test preparation process.

Applicants who filed their application for naturalisation on or after 1 December, 2020, and before 1 March, 2021, likely have been studying for the 2020 test; therefore, USCIS will give these applicants the option to take either the 2020 civics test or the 2008 civics test, it said.

“There will be a transition period where both tests are being offered. The 2020 test will be phased out on April 19, 2021, for initial test takers. Applicants filing on or after March 1, 2021, will take the 2008 civics test," USCIS said.

The civics test is administered to applicants who apply for US citizenship through naturalisation and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalising. Applicants must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, principles, and form of government of the United States.

