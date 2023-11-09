US claims Israel agreed to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza; Netanyahu yet to confirm
President Joe Biden claimed that US secured Israel's agreement to implement daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, with the aim of releasing hostages held by the militant group. However, Netanyahu is yet to confirm the development
The United States on Thursday announced that Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza starting on Thursday. President Joe Biden pressed Israelis for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to release hostages held by the militant group.