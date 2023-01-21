US claims they averted ‘World War III’ by keeping a mission secret for over 50 years3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:44 PM IST
On November 18, 1952, US Naval officer Royce Williams shot down 4 Soviet jets
In 1952, a US naval aviator shot down four Soviet fighter jets in the most heroic manner, but Washington had kept it a secret for over 50 years as they feared that it could have triggered a ‘World War III’.
