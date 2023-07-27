US climate envoy Kerry meets officials in India

US climate envoy Kerry meets officials in India1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: US’s special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry met with Indian officials here during his visit to India to discuss climate cooperation.
The talks focus on advancing shared climate and clean energy objectives, such as fostering investment in renewable energy, supporting the rollout of zero-emission buses, and diversifying clean energy supply chains.
After his visit to Delhi, Kerry will leave for Chennai to attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting.
According to media reports, the meeting is expected to address climate change mitigation, adaptation, and financing.
India, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, has placed a significant emphasis on climate change. In a recent statement, science minister Jitendra Singh advocated for G20 nations to harness renewable energy more effectively and strive towards net-zero goals.
Singh highlighted the role of technology and innovation in the transition to cleaner energy, including projects such as smart grids, energy-efficient buildings, and sustainable transport systems. The minister also stressed the importance of circular economy principles and innovation in environmental sustainability, as crucial strategies to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Moving towards a more sustainable future, it's crucial to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency, along with adopting Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) initiatives, Singh said in an official statement.
