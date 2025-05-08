US closely monitoring India-Pakistan situation, says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said Trump government is closely following the situation in South Asia and urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate as tension mounted between the two neighbours.

Rubio called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the evolving situation in the region, according to news agency PTI citing Radio Pakistan.

The United States is closely following the situation in South Asia as it is committed to promoting peace and stability in the region, Rubio said.

“He also emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation,” it reported.