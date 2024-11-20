US closes embassy in Kyiv due to threat following Ukraine’s ATACMS attack on Russia

The United States temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, citing the threat of significant air attacks. This decision followed Ukraine's use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike a target inside Russia, marking a possible escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The US State Department confirmed the closure was related to "ongoing threats of air attacks." Embassy employees were instructed to shelter in place, and US citizens were advised to prepare for possible air alerts. Other European embassies, including those of Italy and Greece, also suspended operations in Kyiv, while the French embassy remained open but urged caution.

The closure comes after Ukraine used US ATACMS missiles to target an arms depot inside Russia, a move enabled by newly granted permissions from the Biden administration. This attack follows growing warnings from Moscow, which views such strikes as a significant escalation, potentially leading to retaliatory actions against NATO countries.

Russian psychological warfare and fears of further attacks In the wake of the embassy closure, Ukrainian officials warned of a Russian psychological operation designed to create panic. Fake messages, claiming that a massive missile and drone strike was imminent, were circulated online. The Ukrainian military's intelligence agency, GUR, cautioned citizens to stay alert, highlighting the potential for further disinformation and Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian morale.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force issued an air raid alert, advising civilians to seek shelter. The ongoing threat of Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure remains a major concern. In addition to military strikes, there is fear of further disruptions to essential services, including power and water, as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Commenting on the US embassy warning about an attack, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Security Council's Centre for Countering Disinformation, said Russia was ready to conduct more conventional missile strikes.

"Let me remind you that the Russians have been stockpiling missiles for a series of attacks on Ukraine for months. This includes Kh-101 missiles, which they continue to produce, as well as Kalibrs and ballistics," he said.