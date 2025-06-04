Cargo ship with 22 onboard catches fire off Alaska Coast; US Coast Guard responds, says 'no one injured'

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard responded to a fire on board a 600 foot (183 m) cargo ship containing 22 people near Alaska, stating that no injuries had been reported. The ship, Morning Midas was located 300 miles (482.8 km) southwest of Adak in Alaska. Its crew was actively fighting the fire, the coast guard mentioned.

Aircrews, cutter ship on their way to assist According to LSEG data, the Liberia-flagged cargo ship was headed to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. The US Coast Guard said that aircrews and a cutter ship were on their way to assist, while three other ships were already at the scene. Neither the Coast Guard nor the ship's owner, Hawthorn Navigation Limited, immediately responded to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

The cause of the fire and any possible environmental impact have not yet been disclosed, as an investigation is currently underway. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard remains on high alert to maintain maritime safety in the area, reports said.

Also Read | Court battle over Trump tariffs prolongs shipper uncertainty as holiday season nears

One dies in Hudson River boat explosion in New York Last Saturday, a man lost his life in an explosion aboard a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York.

According to a social media post by the US Coast Guard, the explosion occurred around 10:30 AM while the man was performing work that involved flames or sparks.

The New York Police Department reported that first responders arrived following a 911 call and discovered a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion, and the man's identity has not been released.

“I am devastated to hear about the tragic death of a dedicated Department of Environmental Protection employee who lost his life today while working on a boat at one of our city’s wastewater resource recovery facilities. This devoted public servant gave 33 years of service to New York City, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this painful time,” ABC news had quoted New York City Mayor Eric Adams as saying.