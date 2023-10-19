US coastal areas brace for two strong storms from Pacific, Atlantic oceans this weekend, know details here
According to the report, the Hurricane Norma has rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane and is barreling toward the west coast of Mexico. While, tropical storm Tammy is expected to strengthen in the Atlantic as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.
Amid the hurricane season is supposed to be wrapping up, strong storms are swirling in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans near the United States' coastal areas, reported themessenger.com.
