US college admissions scandal: Couple will admit they paid $250,000

More than 50 people have been charged in the case, which shook moneyed enclaves from Hollywood to Wall Street when it was announced last year. Of the 38 parents, 28 have now admitted guilt. They paid the scheme’s admitted mastermind, college admissions strategist William “Rick" Singer, to fix their children’s entrance exam scores, funnel bribes to crooked athletic coaches to get the kids on recruiting lists, or both, according to prosecutors.