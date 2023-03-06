US commerce secretary Raimondo to visit India for trade talks

US commerce secretary Raimondo to visit India for trade talks2 min read . 06 Mar 2023
- Raimondo will be visiting India between 7-10 March for the dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet
NEW DELHI :India and the US will hold a commercial dialogue on March 10 after a gap of three years to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.
NEW DELHI :India and the US will hold a commercial dialogue on March 10 after a gap of three years to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.
The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to pandemic and other factors it could not be held.
The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to pandemic and other factors it could not be held.
"It is proposed to re-launch the dialogue with a strategic outlook with focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years," the commerce ministry said in a statement.
"It is proposed to re-launch the dialogue with a strategic outlook with focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years," the commerce ministry said in a statement.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will be visiting here between 7-10 March for the dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet.
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will be visiting here between 7-10 March for the dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meet.
"During the visit, India-USA Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries," the statement said.
"During the visit, India-USA Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries," the statement said.
The Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.
The Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.
Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched by Indian Commerce & Industry Minister and US Secretary of Commerce on 9 November 2022 via video-conference for which identified key priorities were increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security & reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade; and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses.
Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched by Indian Commerce & Industry Minister and US Secretary of Commerce on 9 November 2022 via video-conference for which identified key priorities were increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security & reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade; and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses.
Trade, Commerce and Economy had always enjoyed a place of prominence in the India-US multifaceted strategic bilateral relations. Today, the two countries are leading trading partners of each other.
Trade, Commerce and Economy had always enjoyed a place of prominence in the India-US multifaceted strategic bilateral relations. Today, the two countries are leading trading partners of each other.
India is the ninth largest trading partner for the US, while the US is India’s largest trading partner and the largest export destination.
India is the ninth largest trading partner for the US, while the US is India’s largest trading partner and the largest export destination.
The bilateral trade in goods saw very robust growth during CY 2022, surpassing $131 billion in goods, thus doubling since 2014 (in 8 years) while total trade in Goods and Services is expected to cross US$ 180 billion.
The bilateral trade in goods saw very robust growth during CY 2022, surpassing $131 billion in goods, thus doubling since 2014 (in 8 years) while total trade in Goods and Services is expected to cross US$ 180 billion.
US is also the third biggest source of FDI for India, and USA is one of the top five investment destinations for India.
US is also the third biggest source of FDI for India, and USA is one of the top five investment destinations for India.
"This visit will immensely contribute towards furthering trade and commercial ties between the two countries," the ministry said.
"This visit will immensely contribute towards furthering trade and commercial ties between the two countries," the ministry said.