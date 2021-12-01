US companies continued to add workers at a healthy clip in November, suggesting employers continue to chip away at filling a near-record number of open positions.

Businesses’ payrolls increased by 534,000 last month after a revised 570,000 gain in October, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 525,000 rise.

The figures suggest steady improvement in a labor market where skills mismatches, job switching and pandemic-related factors are still making it difficult for employers to attract and retain workers. Total employment as measured by ADP remains well below its pre-pandemic level, and the emerging omicron variant threatens to keep labor force participation muted.

The data precede Friday’s monthly employment report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show that private payrolls increased by 525,000 in November.

