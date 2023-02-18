US company fined for hiring kids to clean meatpacking plants
- The US Department of Labor said Packers Sanitation Services Inc allowed at least 102 children between 13 and 17 years old to work overnight shifts and use hazardous chemicals to clean dangerous meat
A major food safety sanitation company has paid $1.5 million in penalties for employing more than 100 teenagers in dangerous jobs at meatpacking plants in eight states, the US Department of Labor said on Friday.
