US company fired employee for keeping webcam off, fined for invasion of privacy1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 01:27 AM IST
A US based software company paid $72,700 as compensation to a Dutch worker who was fired for not turning on his webcam
The Fortune magazine has reported that a Dutch court ordered a US company to pay a fired employee $72,700 in damages after the employee was fired for turning off the webcam while working from home.