US concerned at Canada's allegation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder, urges India to cooperate

 1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:25 PM IST Livemint

US urges India to cooperate in investigation of Sikh terrorist leader's murder in Canada.

India on Tuesday rejected as 'absurd' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of 'potential' Indian links to the killing of a Khalistani separatist and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case. (PTI)Premium
US authorities have been in close contact with their Canadian counterparts about allegations the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh terrorist leader in Canada and have urged India to cooperate with the investigation, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

"We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We're quite concerned about the allegations. We think it's important there is a full and open investigation and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation," the official told reporters at a news briefing.

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 07:25 PM IST
