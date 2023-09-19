Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  US concerned at Canada's allegation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder, urges India to cooperate

US concerned at Canada's allegation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder, urges India to cooperate

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:25 PM IST Livemint

US urges India to cooperate in investigation of Sikh terrorist leader's murder in Canada.

India on Tuesday rejected as 'absurd' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of 'potential' Indian links to the killing of a Khalistani separatist and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

US authorities have been in close contact with their Canadian counterparts about allegations the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh terrorist leader in Canada and have urged India to cooperate with the investigation, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

"We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We're quite concerned about the allegations. We think it's important there is a full and open investigation and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation," the official told reporters at a news briefing.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 07:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.