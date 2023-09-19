US concerned at Canada's allegation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder, urges India to cooperate1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:25 PM IST
US urges India to cooperate in investigation of Sikh terrorist leader's murder in Canada.
US authorities have been in close contact with their Canadian counterparts about allegations the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh terrorist leader in Canada and have urged India to cooperate with the investigation, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
"We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We're quite concerned about the allegations. We think it's important there is a full and open investigation and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation," the official told reporters at a news briefing.