US concerned by claims that Moscow may install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

The United States said it is concerned by claims made by the British foreign office saying that Moscow allegedly plans to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
The UK foreign ministry also claimed that Russian intelligence was maintaining contact with numerous former Ukrainian politicians
In the wake of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the United States is concerned by claims made by the British foreign office saying that Moscow allegedly plans to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.
Emily Horne, the spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, has said "This kind of plotting is deeply concerning. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine."
The UK government in a statement said, "we've information that indicates Russian Govt is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade & occupy Ukraine. Former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate."
The UK foreign ministry also claimed that Russian intelligence was maintaining contact with numerous former Ukrainian politicians including Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. No evidence was provided to support any of the claims.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the UK allegations, said that "the disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is yet another evidence that it is the NATO countries ...that are escalating tensions around Ukraine." The ministry called on the UK to "halt provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense."
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Saturday that Moscow expected military and informational provocations from the West and Ukraine on the eve of the Olympic Games in Beijing.
On Thursday, the US State Department issued two fact sheets alleging that Russia was spreading disinformation to paint Ukraine as an aggressor and to blame the West for pushing Kiev into a conflict with Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US documents did not withstand the slightest criticism, since no specific facts to support the allegations were presented.
Zakharova said that the fact sheets can be regarded as propaganda since they were published on the eve of the Russia-US meeting in Geneva to promote a specific information agenda.