OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US 'concerned' by Russia, China using vaccines to engage with countries
U.S. President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with�Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Lopez Obrador�will ask Biden�for help getting vaccines against Covid-19, as one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic struggles to inoculate its population. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with�Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Lopez Obrador�will ask Biden�for help getting vaccines against Covid-19, as one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic struggles to inoculate its population. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

US 'concerned' by Russia, China using vaccines to engage with countries

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 08:33 AM IST Lalit K Jha, PTI

We are concerned by Russia and China using vaccines to engage with countries in a way where they're not holding them at times to the same standard the United States and a number of other countries would hold them to, the White House press secretary said

The United States on Tuesday expressed concerns over Russia and China using Covid-19 vaccines to engage with countries in a way where they're "not holding them to the same standard" the US and a number of other countries would do.

"We are concerned by Russia and China using vaccines to engage with countries in a way where they're not holding them at times to the same standard the United States and a number of other countries would hold them to on human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and even freedom of media. Of course that's a concern," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Senior citizens stand in a long queue for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai reports two Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma

Alibaba's Jack Ma no longer China's richest person

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
The govt has permitted all private hospitals to give Covid-19 vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norm.

Covishield vs Covaxin: Your vaccine guide to list of possible 'side-effects'

2 min read . 08:17 AM IST
The full impact of Texas' reversal was still coming into focus

Texas becomes biggest US state to lift Covid-19 mask mandate

5 min read . 08:11 AM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

"But the President's focus is on ensuring the American people are vaccinated. We look forward to engaging with and continuing to engage with and contributing to the global community's effort to do that. But our first priority is vaccinating the American people," she said.

Psaki was responding to a question if the Biden administration is worried that the US is going to be left far behind Russia and China which are giving vaccine to African and South American countries by tens of millions.

The United States, she said, has also made a major contribution to COVAX which is an international body coordinating the safe, equitable, fair distribution of vaccines across the country. That is the mechanism and the body that the US feels this should be done through, the press secretary said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout