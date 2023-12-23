US condemns vandalism of Hindu temple with anti-India graffiti, says ‘those responsible should be held accountable’
We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable: US Department of State
The US State Department on Saturday condemned the vandalism of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple with anti-India graffitti in California. The US authorities informed that they welcomed the Newark Police Department's efforts to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The Newark police in their prima facie report had stated that suspected pro-Khalistani activists had allegedly vandalised the Hindu temple.