The US State Department on Saturday condemned the vandalism of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple with anti-India graffitti in California. The US authorities informed that they welcomed the Newark Police Department's efforts to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The Newark police in their prima facie report had stated that suspected pro-Khalistani activists had allegedly vandalised the Hindu temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post shared on microbloggign site X by the official handle of the US State Department for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs stated, “We condemn the vandalism of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in California. We welcome efforts by the Newark Police Department to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Saturday condemned the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir in California with anti-India graffiti It called for quick investigation and prompt action on the matter from the US authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the incident. According to the temple administration, the vandalism took place on Thursday night.

"One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration, told ANI. The spokesperson further said the temple authorities were 'shocked' to find the anti-Indian graffiti on its wall.

Sharing more details regarding the incident, Jonathan Arguello, a police captain for the city of Newark, said the 'targeted act' was being investigated, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not the first such incident where a temple has been defaced with such graffiti in the recent past. The incident comes close on the heels of the US Justice Department unsealing an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

The Justice Department claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to carry out the assassination, which was foiled by US authorities, according to prosecutors.

Gupta is currently in custody and has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to the Justice Department's indictment, the Ministry of External Affairs said the case filed against an individual in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, was a "matter of concern" and is contrary to government policy.

"We cannot share any further information on such security matters. As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said and let me reiterate that this is contrary to government policy" the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier in September, Khalistanis allegedly attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals shared online showed a mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash the glass doors and windows of the consulate building. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises.

