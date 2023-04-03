US confirms Chinese ‘spy balloons’ collected intelligence, ‘Information was received from…’2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:01 PM IST
China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing
Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US airspace earlier this year was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive military sites, according to a report by NBC News, a
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×