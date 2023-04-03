Chinese spy balloon that flew over the US airspace earlier this year was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive military sites, according to a report by NBC News, a

The balloon, which is said to be the size of three buses, entered the US on 28 January made multiple passes over the sites and transmitted information back to Beijing in real-time, with most of the intelligence collected from electronic signals rather than images.

How did the Chinese spy balloons gather the information?

A suspected Chinese spy balloon said to be the size of three buses, was spotted over the airspace of the United States in late January.

China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real time, NBC News reported, quoting three unnamed officials.

The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images, the officials were quoted as saying in the report.

The three officials said China could have gathered much more intelligence from sensitive sites if not for the Biden administration’s efforts to move around potential targets and obscure the balloon’s ability to pick up their electronic signals by stopping them from broadcasting signals, the report said.

The three unnamed officials quoted in the report stated that China could have gathered even more intelligence from sensitive sites if not for the Biden administration's efforts to obscure the balloon's ability to pick up electronic signals by stopping them from broadcasting signals.

The balloon's flight over the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, where the US has some of its nuclear assets, further strained the already tense bilateral ties between the US and China. This led to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, abruptly postponing his key visit to Beijing in February.

In response to the report, the Chinese foreign ministry maintained that the balloon was a civilian airship that had deviated from its planned route and was mainly used for meteorological research purposes.

On February 4, the US shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, and officials attempted to reconstruct the balloon from the debris recovered.

(With inputs from agencies)