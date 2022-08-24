US confirms it has sent response on Iran nuclear proposal

US confirms it has sent response on Iran nuclear proposal2 min read . 10:57 PM IST
With the ongoing talks around the revival of Iran nuclear deal, the USA has confirmed that it had responded to Iran's proposals on reviving the Nuclear Deal 2015
In a much awaited response, the United States confirmed Wednesday it had responded to Iran's proposals on reviving a nuclear deal through EU mediators, amid momentum to restore the agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump.
"As you know, we received Iran's comments on the EU's proposed final text through the EU. Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The Iran Nuclear deal that was finalised between US and Iran in 2015 got terminated when the US withdrew from it under the leadership of President Joe Biden in 2017. Not only this, the US also imposed certain sanctions on the country alleging it of violating the Nuclear Deal at that time. The sanctions brought huge economic loss for Iran as it was unable to export oil and pursue trade with other countries.
The Iran Nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was the result of a series of negotiations made between Iran, five permanent members of the UN Security Council( China, France, Russia, UK, US ) and Germany from 2013 to 2015. The deal was finalised when Iran agreed to reduce the amount of all the key components required for nuclear weapons in the country.
The Islamic State also agreed upon some more conditions to finalise the treaty. In return, the West agreed to lift sanctions upon Iran related to oil export and trade, that were made after Iran's Nuclear proliferation. After the finalisation of the deal in 2015, Iran was able to become economically stable after the resumption of its oil exports across the world.
Situations worsened again when US President Donald Trump abandoned the treaty in 2018 alleging Iran violated the terms and conditions of the deal. Soon after withdrawing from the deal, the US again implemented sanctions on Iran on its trade and global transaction. Since then, Iran has been making developments in its nuclear weapon capability. But the country continued to suffer with a drastic fall in its oil exports and global trade.
With the new leadership in Iran and America's changed strategy under Joe Biden's leadership, both the countries can see a revival of the deal to bring stability in US Iran ties.
