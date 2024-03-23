US Congress passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to avert government shutdown
With cash running out at midnight for three-quarters of the government, including defense and homeland security, the Senate was thrust into a race against the clock to advance the legislation to US President Joe Biden's desk
The US Congress approved a funding bill Saturday in a rare show of cross-party unity, keeping federal agencies running through September and averting a damaging partial government shutdown.
