Home >News >World >US considering ban on cotton from Xinjiang region of China: Report
Workers look for trash in newly harvested cotton at a processing plant in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. (REUTERS)
Workers look for trash in newly harvested cotton at a processing plant in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. (REUTERS)

US considering ban on cotton from Xinjiang region of China: Report

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 07:48 AM IST Reuters

The potential ban which could be announced as soon as Tuesday comes amid reports of use of forced labour on minority Muslims in Xinjiang

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China over alleged human rights violations, the New York Times reported late on Monday.

The potential ban which could be announced as soon as Tuesday comes amid reports of use of forced labour on minority Muslims in Xinjiang, the report said.

The scope of the order is unclear, the Times reported, including whether it would include products containing cotton from Xinjiang that are shipped from other countries. But the region is used by major global clothing brands as a source of cotton and other textiles.

The measure, called a withhold release order, would be issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The White House and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. lawmakers had proposed a legislation in March aimed at preventing goods made from forced labor in Xinjiang region from reaching the United States.

Xinjiang, a major cotton-producing region, is an autonomous territory in northwest China that is home to the Muslim minority Uighurs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus (AP)

China's Xinjiang reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 24 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout