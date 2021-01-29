US consumer spending falls for second straight month in December

US consumer spending falls for second straight month in December1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 07:16 PM IST
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, slipped 0.2% last month after dropping 0.7% in November
US consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December amid renewed business restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and a temporary expiration of government-funded benefits for millions of unemployed Americans.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, slipped 0.2% last month after dropping 0.7% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending decreasing 0.4% in December.
