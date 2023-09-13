comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 15:46:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.2 0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 625.95 0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435.85 0.2%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596.8 1.45%
Business News/ News / World/  US cop makes joke about death of Indian girl who got killed in road accident, probe launched
Back

A shocking video of a US policeman is out in which he was caught laughing and making jokes about a young Indian woman who was killed by his colleague Officer Kevin Dave on 23 January this year.

According to a report by the New York Post, Seattle police officer Officer Daniel Auderer was heard discussing the investigation into the wreck involving 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck and killed by Dave.

Read full report here

He said, "She is dead", and then burst into laughter. Toward the end of the video, Auderer was heard saying, "Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway".

Further, he was also heard saying that he did not believe a criminal investigation was being conducted.

Auderer, who serves as the Seattle Police Guild’s vice president said, "I mean, he was going 50 mph. That’s not out of control. That’s not reckless for a trained driver".

But a release in June revealed Dave was actually driving 74 mph in a 25-mph zone while responding to a different “high-priority" call.

Footage from Dave’s bodycam reveals, he tried to slow down the car before striking Kandula at the fateful intersection.

Dave had chirped his siren but did not have it running continuously, as he plowed into the Indian girl, the New York Post reported.

Kandula was doing a master's at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She was due to graduate in December.

The video of the shocking phone call that came a day after the deadly collision was also uploaded to the Seattle Police Department’s YouTube page.

The department, which released the video “in the interest of transparency," said it will not comment on the matter until the Office of Police Accountability concludes its investigation into the incident.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App