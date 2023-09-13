A shocking video of a US policeman is out in which he was caught laughing and making jokes about a young Indian woman who was killed by his colleague Officer Kevin Dave on 23 January this year.

According to a report by the New York Post, Seattle police officer Officer Daniel Auderer was heard discussing the investigation into the wreck involving 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck and killed by Dave.

Read full report here

He said, "She is dead", and then burst into laughter. Toward the end of the video, Auderer was heard saying, "Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway".

Further, he was also heard saying that he did not believe a criminal investigation was being conducted.

Auderer, who serves as the Seattle Police Guild’s vice president said, "I mean, he was going 50 mph. That’s not out of control. That’s not reckless for a trained driver".

But a release in June revealed Dave was actually driving 74 mph in a 25-mph zone while responding to a different “high-priority" call.

Footage from Dave’s bodycam reveals, he tried to slow down the car before striking Kandula at the fateful intersection.

Dave had chirped his siren but did not have it running continuously, as he plowed into the Indian girl, the New York Post reported.

Kandula was doing a master's at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She was due to graduate in December.

The video of the shocking phone call that came a day after the deadly collision was also uploaded to the Seattle Police Department’s YouTube page.

The department, which released the video “in the interest of transparency," said it will not comment on the matter until the Office of Police Accountability concludes its investigation into the incident.