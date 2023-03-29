After the latest incident of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, United States, the local police have released body camera video footage of the police officers displaying how efficiently they hunted down the assailant before shooting her down fatally.

Six people, including three children, were killed on Monday by a 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Halea, a former student of the school. The local police informed that the female shooter had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun.

“A Bodycam video released on Tuesday showed Nashville police officers storming into the private Christian grade school conducting a room-by-room search, where 6 people including 3 children were killed," news agency Reuters said while sharing the video with a warning of graphic content.

The video is sensitive in nature, please use your discretion before watching

A Bodycam video released on Tuesday showed Nashville police officers storming into the private Christian grade school conducting a room-by-room search, where 6 people including 3 children were killed https://t.co/cqPIaBbdJ6 pic.twitter.com/QQZmRhDmCw — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2023

The 2-minute video clip shows the officers clearing out multiple classrooms on the first floor before moving up to the second floor while gunshots could be heard in the background.

Shooter meticulously planned the attack:

According to the police, the shooter purchased seven firearms legally in the past few years and concealed them from her parents. She carried out the attack by firing indiscriminately at her targets and shooting randomly through doors and windows.

Audrey Elizabeth Halea had meticulously planned the attack, drawing a comprehensive map of the school that included possible entry points, and carried out surveillance of the building before executing the heinous act.

Around 10:15 am on Monday, the police were alerted about a shooter, and the authorities claimed that the shooter was neutralized approximately 15 minutes after the initial call was made to the police. The surviving students were then safely transported to another location, where they were eventually reunited with their parents.

The incident is the most recent school shooting that has caused unrest across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies)