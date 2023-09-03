US cops shoot black pregnant woman dead as she refuses to exit car | Watch

US cops shoot black pregnant woman dead as she refuses to exit car | Watch2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Ohio police fatally shoot pregnant black woman, Ta'Kiya Young, after she refuses to exit her car. Bodycam footage shows an officer accusing her of theft and repeatedly demanding she get out.
Ta’Kiya Young – a pregnant black woman in Ohio – was shot dead last week after refusing to exit her car. Bodycam footage shows a police officer accusing her of theft and repeatedly demanding that she get out of vehicle. As Young protests, a second officer standing in front of the car joins his shouts for her to exit the car. The latter shot her dead through the windshield after Young put the car in gear and accelerated forward.