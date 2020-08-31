US coronavirus cases topped 6 million, with outbreaks accelerating on college campuses. Arizona recorded the smallest one-day increase in cases since May, as the state continues to make progress in controlling the pathogen.

However, Florida reported 623,471 Covid-19 cases on Monday, up 0.3% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 0.5% in the previous seven days. The daily increase of 1,885 was the least since June 15.

Case numbers are typically lower in the early part of the week due to reduced lab hours on weekends, but the seven-day rolling case total fell to 20,642, the lowest since June 20, according to the health department report, which includes data through Sunday.

The new daily rate of people testing positive for the first time rose to 5.5% for Sunday, from 5.1% a day earlier. That’s in line with the average over the past week. The weekly mean positivity rate is now about half of what it was at the start of August.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 11,187, an increase of 68, or 1.1%, and the seven-day rolling total was under 1,000 for the tenth straight day. Deaths often trail infections by weeks, and generally take even longer to be reflected in the data.

Also, Arizona on Monday recorded 174 new virus cases, the smallest one-day tally since May 17, as the state continues to make progress in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The state’s total number of cases rose to 201,835. The Department of Health Services reported minus-1 new deaths, which it said reflected no new deaths and one death that previously had been double-counted, reducing the death toll to 5,029. Arizona’s testing positivity rate also continued to decline, dropping to 3.5%, the lowest in more than a week.

