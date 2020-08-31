US' coronavirus cases top 6 million; Florida sees fewest cases since mid-June

Also, Arizona on Monday recorded 174 new virus cases, the smallest one-day tally since May 17, as the state continues to make progress in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The state’s total number of cases rose to 201,835. The Department of Health Services reported minus-1 new deaths, which it said reflected no new deaths and one death that previously had been double-counted, reducing the death toll to 5,029. Arizona’s testing positivity rate also continued to decline, dropping to 3.5%, the lowest in more than a week.