Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >US coronavirus crisis to 'get worse before it gets better:' Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump.

US coronavirus crisis to 'get worse before it gets better:' Donald Trump

1 min read . 05:27 AM IST AFP

  • 'It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better,' US President Donald Trump warned
  • Trump also urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Others are doing less well," the president said. "It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better."

Trump also urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"Get a mask," he said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated