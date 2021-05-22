US could produce up to one billion Covid vaccine doses by year-end

South Korea has been eager to secure supplies of vaccines that the US has recently allowed to be exported. More than 5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in South Korea, covering about 5% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At the current rate of vaccination, it would take a projected 2.5 years to cover 75% of the population with a two-dose vaccine. Vaccinations started about 11 weeks ago in the country.