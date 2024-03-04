US couple asks for flight change after wife diagnosed with cancer, airline tells them to shell out ₹6.5 lakh
An American couple in New Zealand was asked to pay high charges by Air New Zealand to change flight after their vacation was cut short when the wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The airline later apologised and provided a full refund for the added expenses.
An American couple was on a trip to New Zealand when they received the sad news. Patricia Kerekes, the wife, was diagnosed with cancer of the gallbladder. She was told that she had only four months left to live.
