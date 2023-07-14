US court rejects FTC's bid to halt Microsoft's acquisition of activision2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:55 AM IST
US federal court denies FTC's request to temporarily halt Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, pending appeal.
According to a court filing, a US federal court has denied the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request to impose a temporary hold on Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the creator of "Call of Duty," for $69 billion.
