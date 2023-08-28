US court sets date for Donald Trump's trial in plotting to overturn election results case1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Judge Tanya Chutkan denied the request of Donald Trump's counsel to push the case to 2026 calling it 'beyond what is necessary'
A judge in the United States has set the date for former US President Donald Trump's trial in the federal case for plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections. As per a report by the news agency Associated Press, Judge Tanya Chutkan denied the request of Donald Trump's counsel to push the case to 2026 and set 4 March 2024 as the trial date.