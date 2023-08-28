comScore
US court sets date for Donald Trump's trial in plotting to overturn election results case
A judge in the United States has set the date for former US President Donald Trump's trial in the federal case for plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections. As per a report by the news agency Associated Press, Judge Tanya Chutkan denied the request of Donald Trump's counsel to push the case to 2026 and set 4 March 2024 as the trial date.

"The defense's proposed date of April 2026 is far beyond what is necessary," she said.

The setting of the trial date means that Donald Trump will appear in three separate cases against them during the time of closely contested Republican presidential nomination contest. The trial will start one day before "Super Tuesday," when more than a dozen US states will hold the presidential nominating contests.

Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in the hush-hush money case from 25 March 2024 and in the case of illegally retaining the classified documents after his Presidential term was over, the case will start from 20 May 2024.

“Mr. Trump will have to make the trial date work, regardless of his schedule," Chutkan said.

Earlier, Donald Trump had accused Judge Tanya Chutkan of being biased against her without producing any evidence to support his claim. The judge has warned the former President to refrain from sharing any information about the witnesses or anybody involved in the case on social media, as per a Reuters report.

Politically motivated attempts

Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoings in all four cases and termed the cases as politically motivated attempts to stop him from returning to power. Last week, Donald Trump created history as he became the first sitting or former US President to get a mug shot at a Georgia jail.

The former President himself posted the mug shot on his X (formerly Twitter) account and intends to use the picture as the face of his election campaign. As per the reports, Donald Trump has raised $7.1 million since the mug shot was released.

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
