US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana 22 Aug 2023, 04:13 PM IST
US court orders stay on extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, citing serious legal questions raised by his appeal.
A US court has ordered a stay on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India. The Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman faces a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and has been linked to terrorist David Coleman Headley - one of the main conspirators behind the incident. The Biden administration had earlier urged a California court to deny the writ petition filed by Rana.