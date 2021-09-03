OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US Covid-19 booster rollout to begin only with Pfizer vaccine: Report

The U.S government's plan to roll out additional shots of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public on Sept. 20 will proceed with just the Pfizer /BioNTech SE vaccine, a source familiar with the discussion said on Friday.

Moderna Inc's booster submission was found inadequate and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires stronger data from the company, making the process likely to be a few weeks behind that of Pfizer/BioNTech, the source added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout